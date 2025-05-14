Territorial concessions will be central to any Ukraine peace deal, and to Russia’s long-term plan
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Security, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
Russia’s push for territorial concessions is part of its wider agenda of extending its regional sphere of influence and threatening Europe.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025