Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How 7,000 steps a day could help reduce your risk of cancer

By Mhairi Morris, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry, Loughborough University
Physical inactivity costs the UK an estimated £7.4 billion each year — but more importantly, it costs lives. In today’s increasingly sedentary world, sitting too much is raising the risk of many serious diseases, including cancer. But could something as simple as walking offer real protection?

It turns out the answer may be yes.

A growing body of research…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
