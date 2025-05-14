Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

PKK announces its decision to lay down arms, ending 40 years of conflict in Turkey

By Arzu Geybullayeva
After over 40 years of fighting, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, has officially laid down its arms and dissolved.


© Global Voices -
