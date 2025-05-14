Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Türkiye-backed Armed Groups Detain, Extort Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Syrian National Army (SNA) forces around the Tishrin Dam in the southeastern district in Aleppo, January 18, 2025. © 2025 Huseyin Nasir/Anadolu via Getty Images (Beirut, May 14, 2025) – Syrian National Army (SNA) factions that fought the Assad government with backing from Türkiye continue to detain, mistreat, and extort civilians in northern Syria, Human Rights Watch said today.These fighters are being integrated into Syria’s Armed Forces, with their commanders appointed to key government and military positions, despite their past involvement in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the ‘glass cliff’ phenomenon – and why do women often find themselves on the precipice?
~ Soon, your boss will have to pay your wages and super at the same time. Here’s how everyone could benefit
~ Men are shaving off their eyelashes on TikTok. Here’s why that might be a bad idea
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers Electrocuted, Decapitated, and Falling to Death at Workplaces
~ Egypt: Apparent Extrajudicial Killings
~ A decade of digital rights: Where has Big Tech's progress gone?
~ South Sudan: UN Security Council must renew and enforce arms embargo to protect civilians
~ Australia: Display Human Rights Leadership in Asia, Beyond
~ Australia’s ‘inconvenient’ women writers blazed a trail through the 20th century
~ Young detainees often have poor mental health. The earlier they’re incarcerated, the worse it gets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter