Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Apparent Extrajudicial Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marsa Matruh, Egpyt, January 10, 2020.  © 2020 Alexander Farnsworth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (Beirut) – Egyptian Ministry of Interior officers on April 10, 2025, apparently killed two men in northwest Egypt hours after their arrest, which would amount to extrajudicial executions, Human Rights Watch said today. The ministry claimed that the two men, Youssef El-Sarhani and Faraj Al-Fazary, were killed in a shootout in Marsa Matrouh governorate, but there is credible evidence that the men had turned themselves in to the police hours before they…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
