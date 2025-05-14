Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young detainees often have poor mental health. The earlier they’re incarcerated, the worse it gets

By Emaediong I. Akpanekpo, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Tony Butler, Professor and Program Head, Justice Health Research Program, UNSW Sydney
Populist rhetoric targeting young offenders often leads to kneejerk punitive responses, such as stricter bail laws and lowering the age of criminal responsibility. This, in turn, has led to more young people being held in detention.

In Australia, the number of young people held in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
