Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Communities Lack Equitable Access to Water

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bottled water is loaded onto a boat for delivery to another island in Malé, Maldives, December 18, 2019. © 2019 Carl Court/Getty Images Marginalized island communities in the Maldives affected by climate change face limited access to water because of inadequate government consultations, poor monitoring, and economic barriers.The Maldives government should ensure that its climate adaptation efforts protect the rights of those most affected by the climate crisis, including by addressing systemic problems that have led to inequities in accessing water.Countries providing…


© Human Rights Watch -
