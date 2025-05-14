Tolerance.ca
A decade of digital rights: Where has Big Tech's progress gone?

By Giovana Fleck
In a world with rising authoritarianism, the report shows that many Big Tech companies are largely continuing with “business as usual,” failing to address critical issues.


© Global Voices
