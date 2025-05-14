Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: UN Security Council must renew and enforce arms embargo to protect civilians

By Amnesty International
The deployment of armed Ugandan soldiers and military equipment to South Sudan since 11 March 2025 flagrantly violates the arms embargo, Amnesty International said today, ahead of this month’s UN Security Council vote on the embargo’s renewal. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), which was sent to South Sudan amid escalating violence in Upper Nile […] The post South Sudan: UN Security Council must renew and enforce arms embargo to protect civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
