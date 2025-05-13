Tolerance.ca
In Indonesia, Albanese has a chance to reset a relationship held back by anxiety and misperceptions

By Hangga Fathana, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
Australia must offer Indonesia credible alternatives to Chinese and Russian engagement – instead of just reacting to Jakarta’s moves with suspicion.The Conversation


