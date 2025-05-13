Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Candidates Should Express Views on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An official demonstrates the ballot counting process using a ballot sorting machine during a simulation of the presidential election voting and counting procedures at South Korea's National Election Commission, April 10, 2025. © 2025 Kim Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Photo (Seoul) – South Korea’s three major political parties have an opportunity to present their views on key human rights issues prior to the presidential elections scheduled for June 3, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. To ensure that human rights receive the attention they deserve,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Indonesia, Albanese has a chance to reset a relationship held back by anxiety and misperceptions
~ Political parties can recover after a devastating election loss. But the Liberals will need to think differently
~ The Amazon can wait no longer
~ Trump moves to gut low-income energy assistance as summer heat descends and electricity prices rise
~ The pay equity puzzle: can we compare effort, skill and risk between different industries?
~ ‘The pope is Peruvian!’ How 2 decades in South America shaped the vision of Pope Leo XIV
~ How redefining just one word could strip the Endangered Species Act’s ability to protect vital habitat
~ From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites
~ Using a blue inhaler alone is not enough to manage your asthma
~ Some recipes date back to ancient Rome: French toast, foie gras … and braised flamingo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter