Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Display Human Rights Leadership in Asia, Beyond

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (L) with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after he won the general election in Sydney, May 3, 2025. © 2025 Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images (Sydney) – Australia’s recently re-elected Labor government should use its second term as an opportunity to amplify human rights in its foreign policy, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Foreign Minister Penny Wong. An annex to the letter sets out 17 actions that the Australian government should take in key foreign policy areas during its first 100 days.From…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
