Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pay equity puzzle: can we compare effort, skill and risk between different industries?

By Gemma Piercy, Lecturer, Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, University of Waikato
Bill Cochrane, Senior Lecture in Sociology and Social Policy, University of Waikato
Suzette Dyer, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, University of Waikato
Pay equity is not the same as equal pay, and is harder to calculate because women’s work is concentrated in low-paying industries. But without pay equity, all New Zealanders pay.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump moves to gut low-income energy assistance as summer heat descends and electricity prices rise
~ ‘The pope is Peruvian!’ How 2 decades in South America shaped the vision of Pope Leo XIV
~ How redefining just one word could strip the Endangered Species Act’s ability to protect vital habitat
~ From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites
~ Using a blue inhaler alone is not enough to manage your asthma
~ Some recipes date back to ancient Rome: French toast, foie gras … and braised flamingo
~ Mark Carney’s cabinet: A course correction on gender, but there’s more work ahead
~ Nepali Lesbians Harassed While Registering Marriage
~ India vs. Pakistan: The people and context behind the conflict
~ Libya: Government of National Unity must ensure militia leaders are held to account after outbreak of violence in Tripoli
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter