The pay equity puzzle: can we compare effort, skill and risk between different industries?
By Gemma Piercy, Lecturer, Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, University of Waikato
Bill Cochrane, Senior Lecture in Sociology and Social Policy, University of Waikato
Suzette Dyer, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, University of Waikato
Pay equity is not the same as equal pay, and is harder to calculate because women’s work is concentrated in low-paying industries. But without pay equity, all New Zealanders pay.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 13, 2025