Human Rights Observatory

From GPS to weather forecasts: the hidden ways Australia relies on foreign satellites

By Cassandra Steer, Chair, Australian Centre for Space Governance, Australian National University
You have probably used space at least 20 times today. Satellites let you buy a coffee with your phone, book a rideshare, navigate your way to meet someone, and check the weather.

Satellites are also essential for monitoring floods, cyclones and bushfires, and supporting the people they affect. Farmers depend on satellite data, too, as does everyone trying to understand and tackle climate change, not to mention our military.

Yet Australia’s access to space services depends…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
