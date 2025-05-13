Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some recipes date back to ancient Rome: French toast, foie gras … and braised flamingo

By Christopher D Parkinson, PhD Candidate in Classics, The University of Melbourne
Ancient Rome is often seen as synonymous with culinary excess. Images of exotic – even orgiastic – feasts perpetuate its reputation for strangeness and decadence.

It may come as no surprise, therefore, that one of the world’s oldest surviving cookbooks, De Re Coquinaria (“On the Topic of Cooking”) is ancient Roman. But while many recipes within this collection may seem strange or extravagant to a modern palate, (flamingo braised in vinegar, peacock in a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
