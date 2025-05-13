Mark Carney’s cabinet: A course correction on gender, but there’s more work ahead
By Jeanette Ashe, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, King's College London
Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Mark Carney has restored gender parity in the federal cabinet. But upon closer look, men hold five of the six most powerful positions while only one — foreign affairs — was awarded to a woman, Anita Anand.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 13, 2025