Human Rights Observatory

Nepali Lesbians Harassed While Registering Marriage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Supreme Court of Nepal in Kathmandu.  © Supreme Court of Nepal After two years together, Ramita and Shilu—both pseudonyms to protect their identities—traveled to Sindhuli this month to register their marriage under Nepal’s June 2023 Supreme Court ruling which allows for same-sex marriages. But instead of recognition, the couple reportedly faced harassment, delays, rejection, and were forcibly separated, with police complicity and family hostility exacerbating their ordeal.As local officials stalled the registration process, citing uncertainty about…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
