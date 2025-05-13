Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arctic ice is vanishing – our bold experiment is trying to protect it

By Shaun Fitzgerald, Director, Centre for Climate Repair, University of Cambridge
Like ice in a drink, Arctic sea ice keeps things cold – until it melts. Using the same principle, some scientists are investigating whether they can make sea ice thicker and better able to cool the planet. I recently returned from Cambridge Bay in the far north of Canada, where I saw some early experiments in practice.

Over the winter months, the build-up of sea ice around Cambridge Bay and across the Arctic helps keep the sea water underneath close to the freezing temperature, which for saltwater is around -1.8°C.

These conditions are broadly maintained even through the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Government of National Unity must ensure militia leaders are held to account after outbreak of violence in Tripoli
~ Have journalists skipped the ethics conversation when it comes to using AI?
~ Russia-China ties on full display on Victory Day – but all is not as well as Putin is making out
~ Amazon’s new robot has a sense of touch, but it’s not here to replace humans
~ The trend for ‘quiet’ and ‘soft’ quitting is a symptom of our deteriorating relationship with work
~ Threat of enslavement hangs over reported plans to deport migrants from US to Libya
~ From blood clots to rare cancers, a plastic surgeon explains the risks to consider before going under the knife – or the needle
~ Can AI help prevent suicide? How real-time monitoring may be the next big step in mental health care
~ How optical fibres are transforming cancer care
~ What to look out for from the music of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter