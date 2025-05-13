Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US deportations raise serious human rights concerns

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Türk has voiced concern over the recent deportation of large numbers of non-nationals from the United States, particularly to third countries. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tensions escalate between Azerbaijani and Russian officials over Azerbaijani Airlines crash investigation
~ In Brazil, a new test reveals misidentified torture victim from the dictatorship period
~ Where tomorrow’s scientists prefer to live − and where they’d rather not
~ How Asian American became a racial grouping – and why many with Asian roots don’t identify with the term these days
~ AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders
~ Why collect asteroid samples? 4 essential reads on what these tiny bits of space rock can tell scientists
~ What do bacon and faeces have in common? They can produce the same feeling of disgust
~ Lim Cosmic Rhapsody: this orchestral journey to outer space aims to deliver hope amid global crisis – but falls short
~ Could gravity be evidence that the universe is a computer simulation? My new study suggests why this might be so
~ Researchers uncovered hundreds of genes linked to OCD, providing clues about how it changes the brain − new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter