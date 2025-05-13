Where tomorrow’s scientists prefer to live − and where they’d rather not
By Christopher P. Scheitle, Associate Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Katie Corcoran, Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Taylor Remsburg, Graduate Research Assistant in Sociology, West Virginia University
A survey of graduate students found that California and New York are the most desirable destinations. Over half of survey-takers said they’d be unwilling to move to Alabama, Mississippi or Arkansas.
