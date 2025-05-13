Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders

By Ademola Adesokan, Postdoctoral Researcher in Computer Science, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Natural disasters prompt a flood of social media posts. AI can help sift the wheat of helpful information from the chaff of chitchat and misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
