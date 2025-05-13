Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Type 5 diabetes is a newly recognised disease – here are all the types of diabetes you need to know about

By Craig Beall, Senior Lecturer in the Neuroscience of Energy Homeostasis, University of Exeter
Type 5 diabetes has just been recognised as a distinct form of diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation. Despite the name, there are more than a dozen different types of diabetes. The classification isn’t quite as tidy as the numbering suggests.

Here’s a clear guide to the different types, including some that you may not have heard of, along with information about what causes them and how they are treated.

Type 1


Type 1 diabetes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where tomorrow’s scientists prefer to live − and where they’d rather not
~ How Asian American became a racial grouping – and why many with Asian roots don’t identify with the term these days
~ AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders
~ Why collect asteroid samples? 4 essential reads on what these tiny bits of space rock can tell scientists
~ What do bacon and faeces have in common? They can produce the same feeling of disgust
~ Lim Cosmic Rhapsody: this orchestral journey to outer space aims to deliver hope amid global crisis – but falls short
~ Could gravity be evidence that the universe is a computer simulation? My new study suggests why this might be so
~ Researchers uncovered hundreds of genes linked to OCD, providing clues about how it changes the brain − new research
~ Why do cuts to Medicaid matter for Americans over 65? 2 experts on aging explain why lives are at stake
~ Trump guts low-income energy assistance as summer heat descends and electricity prices rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter