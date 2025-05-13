AI can be a danger to students – 3 things universities must do
By Sioux McKenna, Professor of Higher Education, Rhodes University, South Africa, Rhodes University
Nompilo Tshuma, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Educational Technology and Higher Education Studies, Stellenbosch University
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is trained on enormous bodies of text, video and images to identify patterns. It then creates new texts, videos and images on the basis of this pattern identification. Thanks to machine learning, it improves its ability to do so every time it is used.
As AI becomes embedded in academic life, a troubling reality has emerged: students are extremely vulnerable to its use. They don’t know enough about what AI is to be alert to its shortcomings. And they don’t know enough about their subject content to make judgements on this anyway. Most importantly,…
- Tuesday, May 13, 2025