Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sussan Ley makes history, but faces unprecedented levels of difficulty

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
The first female leader of the federal Liberal Party has vowed to drag the Coalition back to the centre. But Sussan Ley faces big challenges on multiple fronts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
