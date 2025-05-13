Tolerance.ca
Iran and Ethiopia have a security deal – here’s why they signed it

By Eric Lob, Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations, Florida International University
Ethiopia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 6 May 2025. Under it, their national police agencies will cooperate on security and intelligence. This will include combating cross-border crime, sharing intelligence and building capacity. They will also share experiences and training.

For Iran, the MOU marks a significant step towards strengthening relations with a regional power that’s strategically located in the Horn of Africa.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
