Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s a hard job being environment minister. Here’s an insider’s view of the key challenges facing Murray Watt

By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Labor’s whopping majority doesn’t mean environmental reform will be any easier. When economy and environment clash, the economy usually wins.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Ley says Liberals must ‘meet the people where they are’, but how can a divided party do that?
~ Viking pregnancy was deeply political – new study
~ The US and China have reached a temporary truce in the trade wars, but more turbulence lies ahead
~ South Sudan: 3 Years On, No Justice for Abuses in Southern Unity
~ Tobago's coral reefs brace for ‘imminent threat’
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant domestic workers face severe exploitation, racism and exclusion from labour protections
~ As insurance gets harder to buy, NZ has 3 choices for disaster recovery – and we keep choosing the worst one
~ Community-run food co-ops can reduce food insecurity and boost healthy diets, research shows
~ Don’t click without thinking – and 4 other ways to keep yourself safe from scams
~ Liberals elect first woman leader, with Ley defeating Taylor 29-25
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter