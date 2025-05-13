Tolerance.ca
South Sudan: 3 Years On, No Justice for Abuses in Southern Unity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remains of burnt homes in the town of Adok in Leer county, South Sudan. Photo taken in May 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch South Sudan’s authorities have not brought to justice those responsible for attacks on civilians three years ago by government forces and allied militias in Leer and other opposition-controlled areas in southern Unity state.The lack of meaningful justice for the most serious crimes in Leer and other counties in southern Unity drives new cycles of abuse.The government should build on recent efforts to enhance justice in southern Unity and ensure…


