Community-run food co-ops can reduce food insecurity and boost healthy diets, research shows
By Katherine Kent, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Wollongong
Cristy Brooks, Associate Lecturer in Interprofessional Health Sciences, Western Sydney University
Freya MacMillan, Professor, Translational Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Food co-ops are local groups where people join together to buy food in bulk, usually straight from farmers or wholesalers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 12, 2025