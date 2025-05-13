Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Physicists at the Large Hadron Collider turned lead into gold – by accident

By Ulrik Egede, Professor of Physics, Monash University
The ancient dream of turning lead into gold is now a reality – but it’s not quite what the alchemists might have hoped for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
