Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship heads to the Supreme Court

By Jean Lantz Reisz, Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Co-Director, USC Immigration Clinic, University of Southern California
Three federal judges have struck down Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship since he signed it in January 2025. Now, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case.The Conversation


