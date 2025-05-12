Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Joan Didion’s therapy notes to her husband about their daughter have been published?

By Gemma Nisbet, Lecturer in Professional Writing and Publishing, Curtin University
Joan Didion died, aged 87, in 2021. When a new volume of her diaries was announced, anticipation was high: her personal nonfiction is the foundation of her formidable literary legacy. But as details emerged, readers began to question the ethics of its publication.

Billed as offering “astonishingly intimate” insights, Notes to John recounts conversations with Didion’s psychiatrist between December 1999…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI can guess racial categories from heart scans – what it means and why it matters
~ Feeling anxious before surgery? Anxiety can harm healing but innovative mental health support could help
~ Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship heads to the Supreme Court
~ Dementia risk depends on more than lifestyle factors. Overstating this can cause stigma and blame
~ A looming workforce crisis in NZ tourism and hospitality threatens industry growth plans
~ Free food and beer are common perks for hospitality workers – but are they masking unfairness?
~ Range anxiety – or charger drama? Australians are buying hybrid cars because they don’t trust public chargers
~ What did the parties say on TikTok in the election, and how? Here’s the campaign broken down in 5 charts
~ How Donald Trump could remain president of the United States
~ ‘Elbows up’ in Canada means sustainable resource development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter