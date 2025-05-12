Tolerance.ca
Range anxiety – or charger drama? Australians are buying hybrid cars because they don’t trust public chargers

By Ganna Pogrebna, Executive Director, AI and Cyber Futures Institute, Charles Sturt University
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles now outsell battery-electric in Australia. One reason? Drivers don’t feel confident in the public charger network.The Conversation


