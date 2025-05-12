The Climate Fiction Prize 2025: the five shortlisted books reviewed by our experts
By Louisa Egbunike, Associate Professor in African Literature, Durham University
Christopher Morash, Seamus Heaney Prof of Irish Writing, Trinity College Dublin
Debra Benita Shaw, Debra Benita Shaw is Reader in Cultural Theory in the School of Architecture and Visual Arts, University of East London
Denise Baden, Professor of Sustainable Practice, University of Southampton
Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
From a longlist of nine, five novels have been shortlisted for the 2025 Climate Fiction Prize. Our academics review the finalists.
