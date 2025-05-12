Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For children with a rare form of dementia, music could be a powerful therapy tool

By Rebecca Atkinson, Researcher in Music Therapy, Anglia Ruskin University
When we hear the word “dementia”, we usually think of memory loss in older adults. But there’s another, much rarer form of the disease that strikes far earlier in life – childhood dementia, also known as Batten disease.

Batten disease is a rare but serious genetic disorder that affects the brain and nervous system. It is unknown how many children in the UK are living with this heartbreaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Donald Trump could remain president of the United States
~ ‘Elbows up’ in Canada means sustainable resource development
~ The Climate Fiction Prize 2025: the five shortlisted books reviewed by our experts
~ Medetomidine: what you need to know about the animal sedative turning up in opioid deaths
~ Syria faces renewed sectarian violence as government fails to deliver inclusivity
~ How the weather got ‘stuck’ over the UK – and produced an unusually dry and warm spring
~ AI can guess racial categories from heart scans – they’re detecting bias not biological differences
~ Is matcha a healthier alternative to coffee? Here’s what you need to know
~ The Moomins drift through time like a myth – that’s why they resist meaning and endure
~ Nineteen Eighty-Four and Brave New World should be read in tandem to understand today’s troubled times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter