Nineteen Eighty-Four and Brave New World should be read in tandem to understand today’s troubled times
By Emrah Atasoy, Associate Fellow of English and Comparative Literary Studies & Honorary Research Fellow of IAS, University of Warwick
Jeffrey Wasserstrom, Professor of Chinese and World History, University of California, Irvine
In an era when all sorts of systems of control limit our freedoms, many don’t quite fit the template that Orwell or Huxley imagined – but combine elements of both.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 12, 2025