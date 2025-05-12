Tolerance.ca
UK’s India trade deal offers wider access to a surging economy – and could make food imports cheaper

By Sangeeta Khorana, Professor of International Trade Policy, Aston University
After more than three years and 14 rounds of negotiations, the UK and India have finally announced a free trade agreement (FTA). UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will formally sign the deal on a visit to India later this year. This is the biggest and most economically significant bilateral trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. It will have implications for both businesses and workers.

In 2024, the UK’s trade with India was worth £43…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
