Human Rights Observatory

From Zoo Quest to Ocean: The evolution of David Attenborough’s voice for the planet

By Neil J. Gostling, Associate Professor in Evolution and Palaeobiology, University of Southampton
Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
Over the course of seven decades, Sir David Attenborough’s documentaries have reshaped how we see the natural world, shifting from colonial-era collecting trips to urgent calls for environmental action.

His storytelling has inspired generations, but has only recently begun to confront the scale of the ecological crisis. To understand how far nature broadcasting has come, it helps to return to where it started.

When Attenborough’s broadcasting career began in the 1950s, Austrian filmmakers


© The Conversation -
