Keir Starmer’s immigration plans: research shows you don’t beat the far right by becoming them

By Katy Brown, Research Fellow in Language and Social Justice, Manchester Metropolitan University
As British prime minister Keir Starmer vowed to “finally take back control of our borders” in a landmark speech on immigration on May 12, it felt a little like déjà vu.

Some nine years earlier, we had heard those exact words repeated over and over in the build-up to the Brexit referendum from former prime minister Boris Johnson and the Leave campaign. It was a refrain also used by Nigel Farage and UKIP.

Of course, this direct reference…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
