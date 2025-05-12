Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Ensure Credible Transitional Justice Appointments

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepalese human rights activists and relatives point to photographs of disappeared persons at an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, in Kathmandu, August 30, 2011.  © 2011 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (Geneva) – The Nepal government should urgently heed the demands of conflict victims and amend the process for appointing commissioners to the country’s two transitional justice bodies, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Commission of Jurists said today. To successfully implement the transitional justice law adopted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
