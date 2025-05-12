Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2025 Human Rights Roadmap for the African Union

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image African heads of state attend the 37th Ordinary session of the African Union Summit at the Union's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 17, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo On March 13, 2025, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf took office as the new African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, the AU’s chief executive officer and legal representative, following his election at the 38th AU summit in mid-February. His election provides an opportunity for member states and AU organs to assess the record of the regional body in protecting and promoting human rights across the continent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
