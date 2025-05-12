Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Population explosions and declines are related to the stability of the economy and the environment

By Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research and Director of the School of the Environment, University of Windsor
Claudio N. Verani, Professor of Chemistry, Dean of the Faculty of Science, University of Windsor
Marcelo Arbex, Professor, Economics, University of Windsor
For 200 years, we’ve been warned of unchecked population growth and how it leads to environmental instability. On the other hand, today some countries face decreasing populations, alongside increasing proportions of elderly people, causing economic instability.

These two facets of population crises — explosions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
