Governments shouldn’t chase growth at all costs. The harms of over tourism show why
By Ilaria Pappalepore, Reader in Tourism and Events, University of Westminster
Ko Koens, Professor of New Urban Tourism, Inholland University of Applied Sciences
Shirley Nieuwland, Researcher Tourism Transitions, Inholland University of Applied Sciences
In the controversial case of expansion at Heathrow airport, the UK government insists that the benefits of economic growth outweigh the environmental and wellbeing costs. But what if focusing on prosperity is a shortsighted approach? The debate about a third runway, placed in the context of exponential growth in travel and tourism, makes the impact on people and the environment clear to see.
Tourism accounts for an estimated
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 12, 2025