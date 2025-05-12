Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endometriosis: daily pill to manage symptoms will soon be available on the NHS – here’s how linzagolix works

By Nicola Tempest, Senior Lecturer, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine and Consultant Gynaecologist, University of Liverpool
A daily pill to treat endometriosis has just been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). Once available on the NHS, linzagolix will provide a new treatment option for those who have been unable to manage the condition using other standard treatments.

Endometriosis affects one in ten women of reproductive age. The condition causes the lining of the womb (the endometrium)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
