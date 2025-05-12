As US doubles down on fossil fuels, communities will have to adapt to the consequences − yet climate adaptation funding is on the chopping block
By Bethany Bradley, Professor of Biogeography and Spatial Ecology, UMass Amherst
Jia Hu, Associate Professor of Natural Resources, University of Arizona
Meade Krosby, Senior Scientist for the Climate Impacts Group, University of Washington
The administration wants to cut funding for programs that help communities adapt to wildfire risk, sea-level rise and invasive species, among many other risks.
- Monday, May 12, 2025