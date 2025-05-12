Tolerance.ca
Smartwatches promise all kinds of quality-of-life improvements − here are 5 things users should keep in mind

By James Gilmore, Associate Professor of Media and Technology Studies, Clemson University
As wearable technologies become more popular, it’s important to consider how they actually work and what their data actually tells us.The Conversation


