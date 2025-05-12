What causes inequality in African countries? New book traces a vicious cycle
By Murray Leibbrandt, UCT Chair in Poverty and Inequality Research; Director of ARUA's African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Resaearch with the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit., University of Cape Town
Anda David, Senior researcher, Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
Rawane Yasser, Researcher, Agence Française de Développement, Agence Française de Développement (AFD)
Vimal Ranchhod, Professor, University of Cape Town
The richest 1% of Africans received 27% of the total revenue from growth on the continent. This is one of the inequalities that needs to change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 12, 2025