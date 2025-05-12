Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Colossal Bioscience’s attempt to de-extinct the dire wolf is a dangerously deceptive publicity stunt

By David Coltman, Professor, Biology, Western University
Carson Mitchell, MSc student, Biology, Western University
Liam Alastair Wayde Carter, Masters Student, Department of Biology, Western University
Tommy Galfano, PhD Candidate in Evolutionary Ecology, Western University
Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based biotech company, made headlines this April after falsely claiming to resurrect the extinct dire wolf. The company presents this as a breakthrough for conservation biology. However, our team of conservation geneticists at the Western University — along with many other academics views it as a dangerous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
