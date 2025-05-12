Tolerance.ca
Grief, strength and resistance: The Black Woman of Gippsland is a powerful reckoning with colonial myths

By Bianca Williams, Research Centre Manager, The Australian Centre, The University of Melbourne
From playwright and director Andrea James, this is theatre that breathes beyond the stage, reconnecting culture and story across generations.The Conversation


© The Conversation
