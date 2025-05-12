Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese shifts Tanya Plibersek from environment, in favour of ‘can-do’ Murray Watt

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The reshuffle announced by Anthony Albanese is a mix of continuity and change, with those in the government’s top rank staying in their previous ministries, as the prime minister had earlier flagged, but some big movements down the line.

Tanya Plibersek, in the past a left factional rival to Albanese, has received what many see as another hospital pass, moving from environment and water to social services.

But her new portfolio does include domestic violence, a policy passion of hers, and is less tricky in terms of her left-leaning electorate than her previous post.


© The Conversation -
