Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pamela Rabe shines in this hypnotic revival of Samuel Beckett’s classic play Happy Days

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
This fresh take by the Sydney Theatre Company combines existential dread with dark humour – and resonates for the current age.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
